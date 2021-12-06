SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acas LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $156.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.