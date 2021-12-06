SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

