SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,063 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $37,562,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $15,552,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth $6,722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $133.09 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $145.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

