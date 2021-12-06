Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock valued at $808,052,785. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

WMT opened at $138.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

