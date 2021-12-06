Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 91,755 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 240,342 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after buying an additional 738,706 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,052,000.

JMST stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.05.

