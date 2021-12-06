Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $92,870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,989,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14,130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $263.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.82 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.27.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

