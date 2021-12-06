Slow Capital Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

