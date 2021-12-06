Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,113,000.

IEI stock opened at $129.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $133.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

