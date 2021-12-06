Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE:APO opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,706 shares of company stock worth $67,110,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

