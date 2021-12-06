Slow Capital Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $249.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.29. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

