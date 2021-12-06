SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:SRU.UN traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 205,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,503. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$22.76 and a 1-year high of C$32.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.