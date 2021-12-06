Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.99 Million

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post $15.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.21 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $59.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.96 million to $61.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.91 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $82.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.14. 10,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $89,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

