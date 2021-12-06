Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWBI. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

