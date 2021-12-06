Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.15. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.