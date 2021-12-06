Sologenic (SOLO) Price Hits $4.27

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00008725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $854.18 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.64 or 0.08536458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.94 or 1.00464552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00077001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,950,513 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

