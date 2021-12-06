SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Tops $48.21 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $48.21 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

