Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.70

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 100210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

