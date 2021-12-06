Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,846.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,736.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

