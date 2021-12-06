Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $15.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $620.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,307. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.57. The company has a market cap of $244.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.