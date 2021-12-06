Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.25. 31,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.37 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

