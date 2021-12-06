Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 215,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,925,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.91. The company had a trading volume of 980,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,706,174. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.