Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3,163.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.62. 15,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

