Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $51,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,846.64. 27,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,736.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

