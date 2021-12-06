Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,039. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

