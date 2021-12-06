Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $10.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $460.02. 43,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,796. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $433.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

