Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

