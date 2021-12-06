Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,581,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 173,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,506. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68.

