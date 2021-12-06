Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 59 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $3,288,000. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $7.43 on Monday, hitting $415.24. The company had a trading volume of 92,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,665. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.88. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

