South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.