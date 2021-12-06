SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $17,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84.

