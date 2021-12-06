SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $366,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $31.42.

