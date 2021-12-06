SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,777,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,145 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 17.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $54,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.48. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,111. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56.

