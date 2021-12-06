SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $103.19

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.19 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 82839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $118.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

