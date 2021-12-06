SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Reduced by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $492.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $403.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

