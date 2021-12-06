Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPLK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.79. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $140,185,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $129,798,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $93,642,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

