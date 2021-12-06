Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $174.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of SPLK opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk has a 52-week low of $108.08 and a 52-week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $140,185,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $129,798,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $93,642,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

