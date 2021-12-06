Spores Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Spores Network has a market cap of $3.24 million and $125,626.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.71 or 0.08464191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,231.36 or 1.00477533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

