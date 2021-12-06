Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.30

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 11997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.12 million. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $43,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

