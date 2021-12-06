SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $31.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 6.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,298. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.