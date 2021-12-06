Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 61,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,394. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.