Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 61,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,394. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

