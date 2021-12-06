Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $122.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.44. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

