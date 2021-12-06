Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,354,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,246,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

