Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.40 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

STLD stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

