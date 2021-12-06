Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYSF opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

