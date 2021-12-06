StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000.

PHYS opened at $14.01 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

