StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.