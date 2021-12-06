StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

HUM opened at $421.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.