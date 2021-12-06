StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,016 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $162.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.80. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $120.33 and a twelve month high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

