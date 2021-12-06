StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.24 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

