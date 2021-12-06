Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

